Work with wood in Daventy

For anyone who has an interest in wood, then the two day Woodworks show returns to Daventry Leisure Centre.

The event, organised by the Tudor Rose Woodturners, runs from Thursday to Friday May 11 and 12.

This free show is now in its 8th year, with approximately 1,000 visitors last year.

It features woodturning demonstrations and club competitions between woodturning clubs.

There will be demonstrations on how to produce many wooden items.

There are many leading name suppliers selling tools, wood and many associated woodworking products.

Axminster Tools from Nuneaton will have a stand selling many DIY tools.

There will be refreshments and a raffle with many top prizes.

The show is open from 10am to 4pm on both days of the event.

Tudor Rose Woodturners meet at the Community Centre in Ashby Road, Daventry every second and fourth Thursday evening in each month.

For further information about the group visit www.tudor-rose-turners.co.uk which will give details of further exhibitions that the group will be at.