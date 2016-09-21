Weedon shopping area steps back in time

The free event will be held at the Heart of the Shires, based just outside Weedon, on Saturday and Sunday October 8 and 9 from 10am till 5pm.

The organisers, Vintage in the Shires run events in Northamptonshire, Leicestershire and other areas of the UK including Scotland.

This particular fair will focus on vintage inspired handmade homewares and original vintage pieces for the home from the 1930s through to the early 1960s.

A large marquee in the shopping village’s outdoor space will cover local traders’ stalls. An old-style tea shop and homemade cakes for sale on the site will also add to the quaint atmosphere.

“We’re really excited for this event. I have been to a number of these fairs over the years - they are great fun and there are plenty of fantastic, unique items on show,” comments Gail Cleland, site manager at Heart of the Shires.

She added: “I’m delighted that they will be coming here for the weekend. Plus, all of our usual independent shops will also be open on both days. If all goes well, it’s certainly something that we’ll look to do again.”

Built on a former Victorian farm, Heart of the Shires is located off the A5. The site includes over 20 individual shops within an attractive environment including a popular restaurant with tea room and Abraxas – a multi award-winning cookshop.

Visit www.heartoftheshires.co.uk for more details.