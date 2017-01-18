Theatres around Northamptonshire: Your guide to what's on

Here's our guide to some of the theatre events coming up in and around Northamptonshire

Anton & Erin – Swing Time

Royal & Derngate, Northampton. January 26-27

Join Anton Du Beke and Erin Boag who return with an exciting new show for 2017. Featuring dazzling new choreography, sparkling costumes and a sensational show band playing a number of classics, there will be something to lift the January Strictly blues.

01604 624811 or visit www.royalandderngate.co.uk.

Joanne Clifton in Thoroughly Modern Millie

Burns and Beyond

The Core at Corby Cube, January 25

A group of Scotland’s finest performers will entertain with an evening of songs and stories celebrating the works of the bard along with musical delights. Alistair McDonald and Richard Morrison will be among the performers.

Ticket office 01536 470470 or visit www.thecorecorby.com

Thoroughly Modern Millie

Milton Keynes Theatre, January 24-28.

Strictly Come Dancing winner Joanne Clifton swaps the ballroom for the stage when she appears in the title role of this famous musical. She will star alongside the former Eastenders and Coronation Street actor Michelle Collins.

0844 871 7652 or visit www.atgtickets.co.uk/miltonkeynes.

Screaming Blue Murder

The Core at Corby Cube, January 27

The first Screaming Blue Murder comedy club of the year comes to The Core at Corby Cube. Sally-Anne Hayward will compere the nightwith Markus Birdman, Eleanor Tiernan and Ola providing the laughs. The event is for over 16s only. Ticket office 01536 470470 or visit www.thecorecorby.com

Tiff Stevenson

Kettering Arts Centre, January 28

In this new show entitled Seven, the comedian explores the need to make huge worldwide impactful events about us. The show delves into morality, sin, virtue, machines, humanity, ethical top trumping, terror attacks & activism, charity, film reboots and clouds among other topics.

07759 765824 or www.ketteringartscentre.com

Il Travatore

The Castle Theatre, Wellingborough, January 31.

The Royal Opera House present the first revival of David Bösch’s new production, Il Trovatore, which will be broadcast live. Opera enthusiasts can enjoy this screening with a story of passion and blood, love, vengeance and disaster

Box office 01933 270007 or www.castletheatre.org.uk

St Petersburg Ballet

Royal & Derngate, Northampton. January 30-February 4.

St Petersburg Ballet Theatre returns to Northampton as part of its 2017 European tour. Presenting the eternal favourite ballets Swan Lake from Monday to Wednesday and Sleeping Beauty Thursday to Saturday, both shows have been critically acclaimed by critics.

Box office 01604 624811 or visit www.royalandderngate.co.uk

Franks Comedy Club

The Castle Theatre, Wellingborough, January 27

The perfect antidote to a cold, grey January is a night of laughter, and luckily Castle Theatre have a night of some of the most hilarious stand-ups on the UK touring circuit to get audiences chuckling. Tickets available from £10.50.

01933 270007 or www.castletheatre.co.uk

Aladdin

The Deco Theatre, Northampton. April 7-9.

Former Grange Hill star Colin Ridgewell returns for the Easter pantomime. “I absolutely love The Deco,” he said. “The audiences, the staff, the management, and the theatre itself; I’m delighted to be back there for ‘Aladdin’.

01604 491005 or visit www.thedeco.co.uk,

