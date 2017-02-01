Theatre around Northamptonshire: Our guide to what's on.

Our guide to what is going on in the region's theatres in and around Northamptonshire.

The Very Hungry Caterpillar

Narvik

The Castle Theatre, Wellingborough. February 9.

The children’s favourite plays at The Castle Theatre in Wellingborough. The show will feature a menagerie of 75 enchanting puppets during a magical 60-minute show that faithfully adapts four of Eric Carle’s best loved books for the stage. It also plays at Northampton till Friday.

Box office 01933 270007 or visit www.castletheatre.org.uk

Narvik

Stahl Theatre, Oundle. February 6-7.

Bugsy Malone coming to Kettering

This play tells the story of a Liverpudlian man and a Norwegian woman pulled together and torn apart by war. This brand new show fuses live folk music and new writing to create a patchwork of memory and dream all about heroism and guilt..

Box office 01832 273930 or www.oundleschool.org.uk

Matthew Bourne’s The Red Shoes

Milton Keynes Theatre. February 14-18.

A beloved fairytale and Academy Award-winning movie, The Red Shoes has seduced audiences and inspired generations of dancers with its tale of obsession, possession and one girl’s dream to be the greatest dancer in the world.

Box office 0844 871 7652 www.atgtickets.co.uk/miltonkeynes.

St Petersburg Ballet

Royal & Derngate, Northampton. February 2-4

Presenting the eternal favourite Sleeping Beauty, the company have received ecstatic reviews for their sets, costumes, and the artistic performance of the dancers. The show combines artistry, technique, narrative and live music.

Box office 01604 624811 or visit www.royalandderngate.co.uk

The Twits

Royal & Derngate, Northampton. February 14-18.

The Twits really are the most spiteful and revolting couple you could ever hope to meet. They spend their days playing wicked tricks on each other and mistreating Muggle-Wump monkeys. This much loved Roald Dahl adaptation is having rave reviews.

Box office 01604 624811 or visit www.royalandderngate.co.uk

Not Dead Enough

Milton Keynes Theatre, February 2-4.

Shane Richie stars in this adaptation of the Peter James’ book Not Dead Enough. On the night Brian Bishop murdered his wife, he was sixty miles away, asleep in bed. At least that’s what he claims.

Box office 0844 871 7652 or visit www.atgtickets.co.uk/miltonkeynes

Bugsy Malone

The Lighthouse Theatre, Kettering. February 10-11.

RARE Productions, the UK’s largest youth musical theatre production company, presents the popular show Bugsy Malone. The stage musical follows the 1976 film, which was produced with a cast consisting entirely of young people. This cast features local youngsters.

01536 414141 or www.lighthousetheatre.co.uk

Woolf Works

The Castle Theatre, Wellingborough. February 8.

The pioneering literary work of Virginia Woolf is the inspiration for multi-award winning choreographer Wayne McGregor’s brilliant triptych for The Royal Ballet. This is being beamed live to the venue in Wellingborough from the Royal Opera House in London.

Box office 01933 270007 or www.castletheatre.co.uk.

The Wizard of Oz

The Core at Corby Cube. February 11-12.

From Kansas to the Emerald City, Weldon Amateur Theatrical School perform the classic songs from The Wizard Of Oz and take you back down the yellow brick road! Join Dorothy and Toto on their magical journey to Oz.

01536 470470 or www.thecorecorby.co.uk.

Croft and Pearce

Kettering Arts Centre. February 11.

The stars of BBC Radio 4 Croft and Pearce present their brand new sketch show. This dynamic duo are gaining recognition for their unique brand of sketch comedy which cleverly interlinks a wide range of immaculately written and beautifully performed characters.

www.ketteringartscentre.com