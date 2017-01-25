Theatre around Northamptonshire: Our guide to what's on

Our guide to some of the things going on at theatres in and around Northamptonshire

The Very Hungry Catepillar

The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show

Royal & Derngate, Northampton. February 1-3.

The children’s favourite plays at Northampton’s Royal & Derngate.

The show will feature a menagerie of 75 enchanting puppets during a magical 60-minute show that faithfully adapts four of Eric Carle’s best loved books for the stage.

Box office 01604 624811 or visit www.royalandderngate.co.uk

Josie Long: Something Better

Kettering Arts Centre, February 3.

This is a show about optimism and hopefulness and about looking for people and things to look up to. It’s about struggling with realising what you are, who you are and what you can’t change about yourself, and about really feeling like an outsider for the first time.

www.ketteringartscentre.com

Cinderella

Welton Village Hall. February 1-4.

Love and Money coming to Oundle

Cinderella will go to the ball in Welton when a drama group in the village stages the classic pantomime.

Welton Players perform the classic pantomime.

Performances are at 7.30pm, with the matinee at 2pm. Tickets are £6 for adults and £3 for children. Money raised will be donated to several good causes.

Box office 01327 87101

Henceforward

Royal & Derngate, Northampton. February 3.

Expect plenty of laughter when a night of comedy comes to the theatre’s Underground space. Markus Birdman, Ellie Taylor and David Morgan will provide the laughter with the night compered by Dan Evans. It starts at 8.15pm.

Box office 01604 624811 or visit www.royalandderngate.co.uk

Dead Guilty

Wellingborough Museum. February 2-4.

A housebound and depressed woman is tormented when things disappear and someone prowls upstairs at night. The suspense builds in this tense thriller staged by Wellingborough Cooperative Amateur Dramatic Society.

Live screening of Amadeus coming to Wellingborough

Box office 01933 276838 or visit www.wellingboroughmuseum.co.uk

Henceforward

Royal & Derngate, Northampton. February 6-11.

Sometime in the not too distant future composer Jerome struggles vainly to complete his life’s masterwork about love.

With the help of a deranged android childminder, Jerome hatches a cunning plan to retrieve his source of artistic inspiration.

Box office 01604 624811 or visit www.royalandderngate.co.uk

Alice in Pantoland

Parsons Hall, Irchester. February 8-11.

The script is an original one by Dan Wainwright and puts a modern twist traditional childhood stories. The script is light hearted and is jam packed with all the traditional Panto elements.Tickets for the Saturday matinee have sold out already.

01933 800374 or www.irchesterplayers.co.uk

Love and Money

The Stahl Theatre, Oundle February 1-2.

This play centres around the ideas of debt, desire, the cost of living and what we buy to fill the void. David conducts an office romance by email. He has love at his fingertips. But a shocking admission unravels his relationship piece by piece.

Box office 01832 273930 or www.oundleschool.org.uk

Amadeus

The Castle Theatre, Wellingborough. February 2.

Lucian Msamati plays Salieri in Peter Shaffer’s iconic play, broadcast live from the National Theatre.Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, a rowdy young prodigy, arrives in Vienna, the music capital of the world – and determined to make a splash.

Box office 01933 270007 or www.castletheatre.co.uk

