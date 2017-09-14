Storage Hunters star Sean in Northampton

He might be known for finding bargains in the most unlikely of places but auctioneer Sean Kelly will be giving an insight into his hit show Storage Hunters next month.

Sean Kelly And The Stars Of Storage Hunters comes to Northampton’s Royal & Derngate on Tuesday October 10.

The ever-smiling, ever-shouting auctioneer and star of the show broadcast on Dave, Storage Hunters, Sean Kelly, will share more about his unusual story in this raw and funny show.

Sean will be joined on-stage by T-Money and Green Mile, who will both perform their own stand-up sets and help with the auction finale of the show.

Audiences are encouraged to bring along an item from home to be auctioned off, with all proceeds going to Help For Heroes.

The idea of people coming with items to auction was done on the last tour and it was such a success that he is repeating the trick again.

Sean said: “I asked the audience to bring in cheeky items, and a lot of them brought in joke items. One guy brought in curry wipes, and another guy brought in a jersey and jeans. He stuffed them with newspaper and placed a photocopied face of me on top of them. It was the creepiest thing, but a woman still bought it for £300 and put it on her couch at home!”

But it was a flair for comedy that led to him working as an auctioneer.

Sean said: “Before we did Storage Hunters, we all performed stand up together for many years.

“I had my own comedy club in San Diego. We did seven shows a week every week for eight years. So we are very well practised triple act now.

“That’s why we’ve got such good chemistry on stage because we were friends for years before we did any TV.”

Comedy, however, was not paying the bills.

“We were not making a ton of money doing stand-up,” Sean continues. “So we had to do other things. I was managing a newspaper when a friend said to me, ‘You should come and be the auctioneer at my sale’.

“So I started doing auctions. One day, all of a sudden a fight broke out at one of my auctions. I immediately thought, ‘This would be a great TV show. It’s WWF meets The Antiques Roadshow!’”

Sean goes on to consider why Storage Hunters has proved such an immense hit - the format is currently airing in 130 countries.

He said:“I’ve now made 80 episodes in the US and 56 in the UK. I’ve met lots of fans at conventions, and they all love it. They adore the atmosphere of the show. It’s really struck a chord.”

“It’s so easy to get caught up in the excitement of an auction. I once sold a puppy for $17,000. People start to lose their mind and forget how much money they’re spending at an auction. They want to outbid each other.

“They cross over into pure emotion and begin bidding too much.”

Sean proceeds to give us an example of the bidding fever that afflicts customers at auction. “When we were last on tour in the UK, my wife would go to Poundland and get little canvases, so I could draw stick figures of the bidders. It was the worst item ever, but in Burton on Trent, I sold one for £450.

“I’ve figured out that Brits love gambling and they also love fights. Wrestling is very popular in the UK. So, viewers are attracted by the mixture of gambling, arguments, pushing and shoving and the mystery of ‘Did they make a profit? What’s under the tarpaulin?’”

Tickets for the show cost £22. They can be booked by calling the box office on 01604 624811 or visit www.royalandderngate.co.uk.