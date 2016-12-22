Stars line up on Northampton stage

The X Factor winner Alexandra Burke, Hollyoaks Gary Lucy and TV presenter Les Dennis are among the big names appearing in the new season at the Royal & Derngate in Northampton.

A musical treat kicks off the new season with Sunny Afternoon visiting from January 10 to 14.

X Factor star Burke plays disco diva Deloris Van Cartier in Sister Act coming to March 27 to April 1 while Million Dollar Quartet from April 18 to 22.And something mysterious and spooky sees Les Dennis and Samantha Womack star in The Addams Family from May 9 to 13.

Play lovers will be well catered for with feelgood The Full Monty starring Lucy running from January 16-21.

Comedy play about a clash of cultures comes in the form of Invicible from January 24 to 28.

Bergerac’s Liza Goddard stars in A Passionate Woman running from March 7 to 11 while Ruth Rendell’s A Judgement in Stone gets a theatrical re-telling coming from March 27 to April 1.

Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman starring Tim Pigott-Smith is recreated by the theatre’s in house production team and runs from April 8 to 29.

Tickets for these shows and more call 01604 624811 or visit www.royalandderngate.co.uk.