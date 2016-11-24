Singing and dancing sensations in Northampton

Audiences will be treated to Broadway glamour and toe-tapping tunes when Simply Gerswhin comes to Northampton’s Royal & Derngate on Thursday, December 1.

This all Gerswhin extravaganza features the very best music, song and dance.

George and Ira Gershwin wrote some of the most melodic music in the American songbook and this concert is packed with some of their most acclaimed work.

The all-singing, all-dancing evening of entertainment starts at 7.30pm. To book tickets, costing from £24.50, call the box office on 01604 624811 or visit www.royalandderngate.co.uk.