Scrum down for sporting show at Rugby Theatre

It was invented on the playing fields of the town’s famous school in 1820 – but John Godber’s comedy Muddy Cows takes a modern look at rugby.

His play centres on the trials and tribulations of a group of female rugby union players – and it’s the next production to be staged at Rugby Theatre.

It tells the story of Scarfield Ladies who are fighting to keep their struggling team together against all the odds.

It’s a first outing for director Kevin Bright, who has been a member of Rugby Theatre for a number of years but has never been in the production hot-seat.

He said: “It’s been a challenging but really rewarding experience directing this wonderfully entertaining show with a fabulously talented all-female cast.

“How they’ve put up with me for three months, I’ll never know!

“And, as ever, the whole theatre team has pulled together to make sure the show can go on just a couple of weeks after the final night of panto.”

The panto in question was the hugely successful near sell-out production of Dick Whittington, which just happened to be directed by Kevin’s wife Emma, and starred his teenage daughter Kirsty.

“Yes, it’s been a bit hectic in our house lately,” admitted Kevin.

Muddy Cows features Katie-Anne Campbell, Cheryl Ryan, Sarah Tolchard, Laura Hopwood, Jade Rayfield and Victoria Stakelum.

“It’s typical John Godber really,” says Kevin. “A brilliant script, full of wit and social comment, and based around a group of beautifully drawn characters who all have a story or two to tell. Whether you’re a fan of rugby or not, I’m pretty sure you’ll find it a great night out.”

Muddy Cows opens on Saturday, February 4, for a seven show run. Tickets are available from by calling 01788 541234, or visiting www.rugbytheatre.co.uk.