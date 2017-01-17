Review - The Full Monty at Royal & Derngate, Northampton

One of the most beloved films gets the stage treatment.

In 1997, a British film about six out-of- work Sheffield steelworkers with nothing to lose took the world by storm, becoming one of the most successful British films ever made. Now, the boys are back, only this time, they really have to go The Full Monty… live on stage.

Confession time and one that will probably be quite shocking, I am not a huge fan of the original film and yet I really like the stage adaptation.

Part of the appeal of watching it is that you are surrounded by people who are bought along for the ride before the show's big climax. You can be swept along with the story as you get to know the characters.

All of them have their own flaws but you can't help but like them all despite all of their issues. Gary Lucy's Gaz in on stage most of the time and his is probably the most transparent reason for going The Full Monty but all of them, from Dave's shame at his physical appearance to Gerald's disgrace at not being able to tell his wife about his job loss, have issues which are sensitively handled. Even the near suicide scene is handled with a warmth and care that makes it almost feel okay.

The cast are outstanding in their roles as they get to grabs with the challenges of the script with not a duff performance among the entire cast.

The cast of The Full Monty

While this is a show which has issues, challenges and real life problems, many of which still feel pertinent today despite it been 20 years since the release of the film, it is handled with a smile. It's played with charm and is the sort of show which will leave you feeling good at the end of it.

The Full Monty can be seen until Saturday January 21. For tickets call the box office on 01604 624811 or visit www.royalandderngate.co.uk.