Review - Rules for Living at Royal & Derngate, Northampton

You know it is the first sign of Christmas when you see the shops putting up decorations

So it is perhaps not too incongruous to see a show set on Christmas Day coming to Northampton this September.

But in many ways, Christmas is merely a decorative addition to the farce that happens when an extended family get together to mark the festive occasion.

It's rules are played out via a big screen with all of the characters having to follow different scenarios related to their characteristics. But the further into the play, the more complicated the rules get and is admirable to see the actors coping with the challenges even if it did leave me personally a little lost trying to remember what character is doing what and when.

All of the actors perform admirably and their dedication throughout this two hour show is very impressive. Carlyss Peer is impressive as a new girlfriend and there's a moment when she dances to Single Ladies by Beyonce almost steals the scene.

My one complaint about the show is that there is an awful lot of set up but it does build to a pretty epic conclusion. I don't think I have ever seen such a devastation on the stage.

Rules for Living has plenty of decent laughs, a pretty good cast and a story which is pretty interesting and there's not a lot more you can ask than that.

The show can be seen at Northampton's Royal & Derngate until Saturday September 30. For tickets call the box office on 01604 624811 or www.royalandderngate.co.uk.