Review - Nutcracker at Milton Keynes Theatre

Tchaikovsky’s classic The Nutcracker is a favourite among ballet fans the world over.

So with Christmas just around the corner and a desire to feel festive, I went along to enjoy this masterpiece at MK Theatre.

If you like dramatic plot lines in your ballet, The Nutcracker probably isn’t the show for you, but if you want a charming production that makes you feel all warm and fuzzy in the run up to Christmas, this is ideal.

The English National Ballet production keeps to the traditional style with grand sets, including a massive Christmas tree, and brings to life 19th century Russian society.

The dancers pulled out all the stops and charmed the audience with their grace and poise. The young dancers from Tring Park School for the Performing Arts who played a young Clara and Freddie showed great skill for such a tender age.

The orchestra performed Tchaikovsky’s score brilliantly, including the well-known Waltz of the Flowers and Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy.

What a great way to get into the festive spirit. The Nutcracker runs until Saturday.

