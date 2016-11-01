REVIEW: Dirty Dancing - The Classic Story on Stage at Derngate, Northampton

Dirty Dancing is back with a new stage production and it is set to give you the time of your life all over again.

Seen and loved by millions across the globe, Dirty Dancing tells the story of Baby and Johnny, two independent young spirits from different worlds, who come together in the summer of 1963 at Kellerman’s.

Katie Hartland and Lewis Griffiths

While we all know the storyline, we can sing along to every song and we love to cite it’s classic one-liners, we still can’t get enough of this love story which is running at Derngate until Saturday.

Katie Hartland plays a great Frances ‘Baby’ Houseman, capturing her warmth and caring nature while also showing her naivety and vulnerability when it comes to relationships.

She is also spot on with Baby’s cute but clumsy way as she tries to learn the steps.

Her dance teacher, Johnny Castle, played by Lewis Griffiths, is brilliant and there can’t have been many in the audience who didn’t fall in love with his portrayal of the character made famous by Patrick Swayze.

While his dancing was completely mesmerising, he also captured the strength, the passion and the spirit of the dancer who Baby can’t resist.

But it wasn’t just Baby and Johnny who took the limelight at last night’s performance, Carlie Milner was superb as Penny, Johnny’s friend and dance partner who falls pregnant to Kellerman’s lothario Robbie.

She wowed the audience with her incredible flexibility, flair and finesse everytime she took to the dancefloor.

So all in all, a great show based on an absolute classic which warms the heart just like the original did.

It’s sexy, it’s sensuous and it’s raunchy and features more than 30 hit songs, including Hungry Eyes, Hey Baby, Do You Love Me? and (I’ve Had) The Time Of My Life, so what’s not to love?

If you haven’t seen Dirty Dancing for a while, it’s time to re-live the memories and have the time of your life all over again.

The show, which is recommended for age 12 and above, is running at Derngate until Saturday, November 5.

