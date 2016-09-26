Night of laughter in Northampton

Northampton Saints Rugby Club is getting ready for a night of laughter on Thursday September 29.

The Comedy Club in Northampton returns after the summer break with performances by Mandy Muden, Gordon Southern and Junior Simpson.

Mandy will host the event and has been described as like Alison Steadman playing a beauty consultant doing Tommy Cooper style magic without the fez.

Gordon has written and appeared on numerous other TV shows, including the 11 O’clock Show, The Big Breakfast, The Sunday Show and The Gallagher Brothers.

Junior has been described by the organiser as bringing boundless joy and exuberance that has audiences hooked with hilarity. A true observational comic Simpson finds his humour in the everyday and humdrum with anecdotes of his world travels as a comedian adding a personal originality to his set.

Tickets for the event are £16 and can be booked by calling 01604 581000 or visiting www.thecomedyclub.co.uk where more information is available. The doors open at 7.15pm and entertainment starts at 8.30pm.