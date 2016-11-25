Nick returns to panto in Northampton

Coronation Street star Nick Cochrane is making a return to The Deco Theatre in Northampton for this year’s pantomime.

Best known for playing Andy McDonald in the soap, he plays Muddles in Snow White and the Seven Dwarves having appeared in last year’s production at the same venue.

He said: “I’m glad to back, we did pretty well. Absolutely loved it last time, and cast and crew all got on really well.

“I’ve evolved as I’ve got older. I did the Prince a few times. It’s a great time of the year. My birthday is in December and I have a great time. Everything works really well. I enjoy it immensely.

“It’s not a challenge doing pantomime, it is an absolute joy. You’ve got to find the right balance of messing about for the kids and some jokes for the adults.”

And he also enjoyed his time working on the Street.

He said: “It was fabulous. I was on there between the age of 15 and 25. I spent it in a great place learning my trade from people who knew it all.”

The panto runs from Friday to Thursday, December 9 to 29. For tickets call 01604 491005, or visit www.thedeco.co.uk.