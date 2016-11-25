Molly catches a star in Northampton

An adventure through Neverland will take audiences on an unforgettable journey this Christmas.

The Royal stage at Northampton’s Royal and Derngate Theatre is being transformed for the much anticipated European premiere of Peter and the Starcatcher.

In this fantastical and funny adventure, audiences can join Starcatcher Molly as she embarks on a daring mission to stop a precious cargo of stardust from falling into the wrong hands, as well as meeting a very special orphan who helps to solve the mystery of how he became ‘the boy who never grew up’.

Thirteen actors playing more than 100 characters will use ingenious stagecraft, inventive storytelling and live music to whisk audiences to a magical world of lost boys, pirates and mermaids.

It is on the Royal stage from Tuesday, November 29 - Saturday, December 31, with a variety of performance times. Tickets are priced from £10 to £26 and can be booked by calling the theatre’s box office on 01604 624811 or visit the website at www.royalandderngate.co.uk.