Kettering date for comedian Jeremy Hardy

One of Britain’s busiest comedians will bring his latest tour to Kettering Arts Centre at the beginning of next month.

Jeremy Hardy marks his fourth decade in comedy, or 32 years more accurately, with a date taking place on Saturday December 3.

In 2014, the tenth series of Jeremy Hardy Speaks to the Nation was broadcast on Radio 4.

He is also well known for his appearances on The News Quiz and I’m Sorry I Haven’t a Clue.

However, Jeremy isn’t only on the radio and has made numerous television credicts including Jack Dee’s Election Helpdesk (BBC2), QI (BBC1), Mock The Week (BBC2), Grumpy Old Men (BBC1), Back In The Day (BBC2), Not Tonight With John Sergeant (BBC2).

He is also on the road all year round and has never stopped doing live shows since 1984.

Doors open for the show at 7.30pm and Jeremy will be performing from 8pm.

The show is recommended for people aged 14 and over. Tickets cost £14 for adults and £5 for concessions. For more details or to book tickets visit www.ketteringartscentre.com.