Holiday half term in Northampton

Fun drama-based holiday projects for children aged four to 13 will return to the Royal & Derngate in Messed Up Histories this half term, running from Monday February 13 through to Thursday 16.

Children can jump in a time machine and sail away to the times where seafaring Vikings ruled, full of quests, mythology and war, writes Heather Jan Brunt.

This holiday project will run in two groups, one for ages four to seven and one for ages eight to 13, and offers children the opportunity to make new friends and develop their performance skills.

No experience is necessary just plenty of enthusiasm and energy.

Children can enjoy four days of creative drama themed activities with the Northampton theatre’s fully DBS checked professional workshop leaders.

They will be taken on a fun-filled adventure as they discover their individual talents in a safe and relaxed environment.

The workshops will encourage children to explore the arts through specially designed activities with the course culminating in informal performances for family and friends at the end of the week.

Messed Up Histories will take place in the theatre’s Underground spaces from 10am - 3pm from Monday February 13 through to Thursday 16 and children may be dropped off earlier and collected later by prior agreement.

More information is available by calling Ashley Elbourne on 01604 627566 or email ashley.elbourne@royalandderngate.co.uk

The cost of the four day half term holiday project is £100 per participant.

Places can be booked by calling the box office on 01604 624811 or online at www.royalandderngate.co.uk.