Guides: Christmas pantomimes 2016

NORTHAMPTONSHIRE

WHAT: Jack and the Beanstalk

WHERE: Royal and Derngate, Northampton - Derngate stage

DATE: Friday, December 9 to Saturday December 31

HOW MUCH: Between £11 and £30

STARS: Blue’s Simon Webbe stars as Jack while both Ashleigh Butler and Pudsey who won Britain’s Got Talent will appear

TICKETS: Box Office - 01604 624811 or visit www.royalandderngate.co.uk

WHAT: Peter and the Starcatcher

WHERE: Royal and Derngate, Northampton - Royal stage

DATE: Tuesday November 29 to Saturday December 31.

HOW MUCH: Between £10 and £26

TICKETS: Box Office - 01604 624811 or visit www.royalandderngate.co.uk

WHAT: Second Star To The Right

WHERE: Royal and Derngate, Northampton - Underground stage

DATE: Friday, December 2 to Saturday January 7

HOW MUCH: From £9.50

TICKETS: Box Office - 01604 624811 or visit www.royalandderngate.co.uk

WHAT: Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

WHERE: The Deco Theatre, Northampton

DATE: Friday December 9 to Thursday, December 29

HOW MUCH: From £10

STARS: Coronation Street’s Mick Cohcrane returns from last year as does Kim Taylforth. The Gadget Show presenter David McCleland will appear.

TICKETS: Box Office - 01604 622749 or visit www.thedeco.co.uk

WHAT: Beauty and the Beast

WHERE: The Lighthouse Theatre, Kettering

DATE: Saturday December 10 to Monday January 2

HOW MUCH: Between £12 and £17.50

STARS: Eastenders star Cheryl Fergison stars as the evil Malevolent.

TICKETS: Box Office - 01536 414141 or visit www.lighthousetheatre.co.uk

WHAT: A Christmas Carol

WHERE: The Core at Corby Cube

DATE: Thursday December 8 to Saturday December 31

HOW MUCH: From £9 to £13.50

TICKETS: Box Office - 01536 470470 or visit www.thecorecorby.com

WHAT: The Russian Ice Stars present Snow White on Ice

WHERE: The Castle, Wellingborough

DATE: Wednesday December 14 to Friday December 30

HOW MUCH: From £18

TICKETS: Box Office - 01933 270007 or visit www.castletheatre.co.uk

BUCKINGHAMSHIRE

WHAT: Dick Whittington

WHERE: Milton Keynes Theatre

DATE: Thursday December 8 to Sunday, January 15

HOW MUCH: Between £14 and £35

STARS: Eastenders actress Samantha Womack plays the villainous Queen Rat. X Factor’s Stacey Solomon plays Fairy Bowbells and Kev Orkian returns to the venue.

TICKETS: Box Office - 0844 871 7652 or visit www.atgtickets.co.uk/miltonkeynes

WHAT: Aladdin

WHERE: The Waterside Theatre, Aylesbury

DATE: Friday December 9 to Saturday December 31

HOW MUCH: Between £12 and £31.50

STARS: Another former Eastenders star, Michelle Collins, appears alongside The Only Way is Essex’s Jasmine Walia. Aylesbury pantomime regular Andy Collins returns

TICKETS: Box Office - 0844 871 7607 or visit www.atgtickets.co.uk/aylesbury

WHAT: Cinderella

WHERE: Wycombe Swan Theatre

DATE: Saturday December 10 to Saturday December 31

HOW MUCH: Between £20 and £35

STARS: Birds of a Feather actress Linda Robson appears alongside dancer Louie Spencer and comedian Bobby Davro.

TICKETS: Box Office - 01494 512 000 or visit www.wycombeswan.co.uk

BEDFORDSHIRE

WHAT: Aladdin

WHERE: The Grove Theatre, Dunstable

DATE: Thursday December 8 to Monday January 2

HOW MUCH: From £15.50

STARS: Coronation Street’s notorious villian Brian Capron plays Abanazar

TICKETS: Box Office - 01582 60 20 80 or visit www.grovetheatre.co.uk

WHAT: Cinderella

WHERE: The Corn Exchange, Bedford

DATE: Wednesday December 28 to Monday January 2

HOW MUCH: From £11

TICKETS: Box Office - 01234 718044 or visit www.bedfordcornexchange.co.uk

WARWICKSHIRE

WHAT: Beauty and the Beast

WHERE: Royal Spa Centre, Leamington Spa

DATE: Saturday December 3 to Saturday December 31

HOW MUCH: From £15.50

TICKETS: Box Office - 01926 334 418 or visit www.royalspacentreandtownhall.co.uk

WHAT: Dick Whittington

WHERE: The Belgrade Theatre, Coventry

DATE: Wednesday, November 23 to Saturday, January 7

HOW MUCH: Between £10.25 and £22.25

TICKETS: Box Office - 024 7655 3055 or visit www.belgrade.co.uk

WHAT: Dick Whittingtom

WHERE: Rugby Theatre

DATE: Friday January 13 to Sunday January 22

HOW MUCH: £11

TICKETS: Box office 01788 541234 or visit www.rugbytheatre.co.uk

WHAT: Red Riding Hood

WHERE: Talisman Theatre, Kenilworth

DATE: Sunday December 18 to Saturday December 31

HOW MUCH: £9.50 full price, £8.50 for concessions and members

TICKETS: 01926 856548 or visit www.talismantheatre.co.uk

OXFORDSHIRE

WHAT: Robinson Crusoe and the Pirate Queen

WHERE: The Theatre, Chipping Norton

DATE: Tuesday November 15 to Sunday January 8

HOW MUCH: From £11

TICKETS: Box Office - 01608 642350 or visit www.chippingnortontheatre.co.uk

WHAT: Cinderella

WHERE: Oxford Playhouse

DATE: Friday November 25 to Sunday January 8

HOW MUCH: Between £15 and £27

TICKETS: Box Office - 01865 305305 or visit www.oxfordplayhouse.com

LEICESTERSHIRE

WHAT: Jack and the Beanstalk

WHERE: De Montfort Hall, Leicester

DATE: Saturday December 10 to Tuesday January 3

HOW MUCH: From £9.50

STARS: The X Factor winner Sam Bailey returns to her home town.

TICKETS: Box Office - 0116 233 3111 or visit www.demontforthall.co.uk

WHAT: Grease

WHERE: The Curve, Leicester

DATE: Saturday November 26 to Saturday January 21

HOW MUCH: Between £10 and £45

TICKETS: Box Office - 0116 242 3595 or visit www.curveonline.co.uk

WHAT: Roald Dahl’s The Twits

WHERE: The Curve, Leicester

DATE: Saturday December 10 to Saturday January 21

HOW MUCH: Between £12 and £16

TICKETS: Box Office - 0116 242 3595 or visit www.curveonline.co.uk

HERTFORDSHIRE

WHAT: Peter Pan

WHERE: Gordon Craig Theatre, Stevenage

DATE: Friday November 25 to Sunday January 22

HOW MUCH: From £16

STARS: Emmerdale’s Tom Lister stars in the show

TICKETS: Box Office - 01438 363200 or visit www.gordon-craig.co.uk

WHAT: Show White and the Seven Dwarves

WHERE: Alban Arena, St Albans

DATE: Thursday December 8 to Sunday, January 8

HOW MUCH: From £20.25

STARS: Eastenders star Rita Simons appears

TICKETS: Box Office - 01727 844488 or visit www.alban-arena.co.uk

