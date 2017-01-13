Get caught in a Banbury net

Caught in the Net is the hilarious Ray Cooney sequel to It Runs in the Family, and the farce will be presented by Banbury Cross Players at The Mill Arts Centre in February.

Bigamist taxi driver John Smith is still managing to keep both his families (one in Wimbledon and one in Streatham) happy and blissfully unaware of each other. But his teenage daughter and son (one by each wife) have met on the internet and are determined to see each other in person as they appear to have so much in common - same surname, taxi driver dad, same age, same name. When it dawns on John that they are about to meet he plunges into despair - how can he keep them apart?

The show is on at 7.45pm from Wednesday, February 1 - Saturday 4.

Tickets cost £12.50, concessions £11.50. Call the box office on 01295 279002.