Gary Lucy goes Full Monty in Northampton

If you wish to see more of the chaps from The Full Monty, it might help to become friendly with the lighting director.

For actor Gary Lucy who appears as Gaz in the show when it comes back to Northampton, he is now unfazed by the show’s nudity.

Laughing he said: “Listen, by the time we get to that point in the play we’re well up for it.

“We don’t think of it as an isolated moment; the whole play builds up to it.”

And without giving too much away, Gary revealed that there are times when the lights – a major part of the final dance – can cause the boys to be exposed for a little longer than is altogether comfortable.

“The audience is whipped to a frenzy and then there’s a point at the very end where, if the lighting cue goes wrong as it has done in the past, people get a bit more than they’ve paid for,” he chuckled.

But for anyone thinking this is just a show about men taking their clothes off, there is a lot more to it than that.

Gary, best known for his roles in Hollyoaks, The Bill, Footballers’ Wives and EastEnders, added: “You really feel for these guys.

All they knew was working in the steel works and when that was taken away from them they had nothing else.

“It is very funny but the characters all have their own stories.

“Gaz needs money to pay maintenance for his kid, but they all have their own problems.”

Freely admitting that, as his first stage role, it was something of a baptism of fire when he did the first of his four tours of the show, Gary said: “It was a big challenge and quite scary, but what an opportunity! To play the lead in the stage production of such an iconic British movie was something I had to grab with both hands.”

“It’s a play that is all about camaraderie and friendship and we’ve really got that with this cast, which is brilliant.

“Jack Ryder (the former EastEnders star turned director) also has got great energy and great fresh ideas,” he nodded approvingly.

And becoming a dad has, Gary reckons, helped him with the role of Gaz.

“As a family man I know how Gaz feels because as a dad I have that point of reference.

“When you get older and gain more life experience you can draw on that as an actor.

“It’s so rewarding to know that they have had a great time.”

The Full Monty also stars Hollyoaks actor Chris Fountain, Torchwood star Kai Owen as well as dinnerladies’ Andrew Dunn.

It runs from Monday, January 16, to Saturday, January 21, with performances throughout the week.

To book tickets in advance call the box office on 01604 624811 or visit www.royalandderngate.co.uk.