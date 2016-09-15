Forbidden pleasure comes to Kettering

A show described as a mixture of Cirque Du Soleil and Magic Mike is to heat up the Lighthouse Theatre in Kettering.

Forbidden Nights, a make variety show, can be seen from 7.30pm on Friday September 23.

One of the hottest shows around, the group has gone from strength to strength after appearing on Britain’s Got Talent in 2015.

After proving they’re not just pretty faces with their innovative and shocking audition on the ITV show, their audition has more than 46 million hits on YouTube and the brand now has 80,000 followers on Facebook with the 2016 UK tour only half way through.

skilled and professionally trained performers make up the ensemble and are hand-picked from around the UK.

They can sing, they can dance and they are VERY easy on the eye! Featuring a vocalist, aerial artist, pole performer and fire act all delivered with an element of naughtiness but not so naughty that you can’t bring your Granny and suitable from aged 18 to 80.

To book tickets for the show call the box office on 01536 414141 or visit www.lighthousetheatre.co.uk.