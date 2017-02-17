David O'Doherty brings new show to Northampton

A regular of Channel 4’s 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, David O’Doherty brings his new show Big Time to Royal & Derngate.

The comedian, author and musician, who describes himself as the Lidl Enya and the broken Bublé, presents an evening of talking and songs played on a primitive keyboard from 1986. His comedy has been nominated for the best show awards at the Adelaide Fringe and Melbourne International Comedy Festival and he spent the summer on tour around America with Flight Of The Conchords.

He has regularly appears on shows such as QI, The Unbelievable Truth, Have I Got News For You and Would I Lie to You.

Tickets cost £18.50 and is suitable for people aged 14 and over.

To book call 01604 624811 or visit www.royalandderngate.co.uk

