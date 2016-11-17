Consequences for comedian Lucy at a Northampton date

Comedian Lucy Porter is bringing her new show Consequences to the Underground space at the Royal & Derngate in Northampton.

A regular on television and radio shows, Lucy comes to the town on Friday November 25 starting at 8pm.

This heart-felt and hilarious new show includes personal revelations, political observation and general reflection.

Lucy had a list of things she thought she would never be: monogamous, a mother, a cat lover, a slow-walker, a change-counter, someone who listens to chart music, a foot-spa owner, a meat-eater, a real-ale enthusiast, a caravaner, a luddite, an evangelist, a teacher.

One by one, Lucy has crossed each of the imaginary lines she had drawn in the imaginary sand. In this show she works out whether there have been any real consequences.

The big issues covered in Lucy’s show include censorship, generational conflict, theological ethics, real- ale vs ginger ale, trivia quizzes, Britpop of the 1990s, falconry and Gary Wilmot.

Tickets, priced at £15, can be booked by calling 01604 624811 or visit www.royalandderngate.co.uk.