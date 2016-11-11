Comic Stephen K Amos comes to Northampton

A comedian who’s work has taken him all over the world brings his new show to Northampton’s Royal & Derngate.

Stephen K Amos performs his new show World Famous on Friday November 18.

He has performed his unique brand of feel-good comedy all over England, Scotland, Wales, Switzerland, Austria, Denmark, Greece, Spain, Australia and and the Seychelles.

What did he find when he got there? People. People like you and me and some of them said the most ridiculous things. To his face! He brings all that and more to audiences in a brand new show for 2016.

A familiar face on television, Stephen’s recent appearances include Celebrity Storage Hunters and Alan Davies: As Yet Untitled on UKTV, and BBC1’s Live At The Apollo and Have I got News For You.

He also appeared as an actor in the West End and Edinburgh run of One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest, alongside Christian Slater.

The show starts at 8pm. Tickets are just £17. To book call 01604 624811 on online at www.royalandderngate.co.uk.