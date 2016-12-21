Classic musicals bought to life at an open air theatre

The magic of Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers as well as musical mischief are the two shows that Kilworth House Theatre have announced will be on during the summer next year.

The open air venue’s production of Cole Porter’s Kiss Me, Kate and the much loved Top Hat will be staged between May and September next year.

Opening the season in 2017 is the dazzling comedy of musical mischief, Kiss Me, Kate running from Wednesday May 31 through to Sunday July 16.

The show is a celebration of the joy and madness of working in theatre. It is directed by Matthew White, who was responsible for last seasons West Side Story.

Cole Porter’s riotously inventive homage to the sparkling wit of Shakespeare includes such show-stopping numbers as Another Op’nin, Another Show, Brush Up Your Shakespeare, Always True To You In My Fashion, Too Darn Hot and So In Love’.

Their second production runs from Wednesday August 16 to Saturday Septemner 16.

Top Hat is the winner of no less than three Laurence Olivier awards including Best New Musical, Top Hat, bringing the glamour of Hollywood’s golden age and the glorious, tap-dancing magic of Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers to the stage in one of the greatest dance musicals of all time.

Kilworth House Theatre welcomes back Director Stephen Mear for this hilarious, romantic comedy which is packed full of Irving Berlin’s greatest hits including Cheek to Cheek, Top Hat, White Tie &Tails, Let’s Face the Music & Dance’ and Puttin on the Ritz’.

In addition to these productions there will be a number of one off productions taking place which have yet to be announced by the theatre.

Even though tickets have only just gone on sale, people are advised to book tickets early to avoid disappointment as 17,500 were sold on the first day that tickets went on sale earlier this month.

Tickets for both productions are priced from £32 - £40.

For further information about the show or to book tickets in advance call the box office on 01858 881939 between 10am and 4pm Monday to Friday or by visiting www.kilworthhousetheatre.co.uk.