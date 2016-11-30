Christmas show comes to Banbury

An alternative to pantomime will be served up at The Mill Arts Centre in Banbury.

Cinderella and the Glass Slipper runs from today (Thursday) to Saturday, December 31.

The same team behind last year’s performance of Alice (pictured) will be putting on this latest show.

Cinderella dreams of far more than marrying a handsome prince, and the prince is planning his own adventures in this version, written to inspire boys and girls of all ages to follow their dreams.

When her new stepbrother and sister arrive Ella tries to befriend them, but they soon set her up as the housemaid.

At least she’s made friends with that strange boy though – he’s interested in the stars and nature just like her.

Her father says that the prince is holding a festival and Ella would dearly love to go, she just has nothing to wear…

Performed in the round and full of songs, silliness and spectacle, this magical family show is suitable for everyone aged five to 105.

Visit www.themillartscentre.co.uk for more details or to book tickets.