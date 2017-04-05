Chilling family show in Daventry

There will be plenty of chills, chuckles and grotesque characters aplenty when a free theatre show comes to Daventry Museum.

Penny Dreadful! Or Mrs Lovett’s Revenge! comes to the venue on Wednesday April 12 at 2pm in an adaptation devised for families.

The Don’t Go Into the Cellar! Theatre Company have said there will be plenty to enjoy in the show.

A spokesman said “There are chills and chuckles in abundance with this original one-woman show featuring Sweeney Todd’s partner in crime, Mrs Lovett.

“Be appalled by a plethora of other grotesque characters from the cheap and grisly pages of the Victorian era’s penny dreadful papers, in a theatrical comedy suitable for the young at heart.

“Go on - have a close shave with Mrs Lovett.She’d love to have you for dinner.”

It is suitable for children aged five and over and is amulti-role play and audience participation. Amy Bullock stars in a piece written by Jonathan Goodwin, and directed by Gary Archer.

To book your free tickets contact Contact Daventry Museum on 01327 301246 for more information. You can also reach the museum via museum@daventrytowncouncil.gov.uk. Entrance is free but people must book in advance.