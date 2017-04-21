Carrie looking forward to playing Wednesday in Northampton

For YouTube star Carrie Hope Fletcher, the challenge of bringing a much loved character to the stage might bring restrictions.

But she explains the story has given her a certain amount of freedom to create a new version of Wednesday Addams.

Carrie said: “In both the TV series and the film, we have seen her as a 12-year-old girl, but in our version, she is 18 and she’s dating. “Most teenage girls go up a notch when they start dating.

“Wednesday is already at that level and when you throw a crossbow into the mix, she manages to get worse.

“I have been loving working with the cross bow.

“I’ve taken to it really well.

“There is nothing else like this show and we have all been completely seduced by this musical version.”

The Addams Family musical runs from Tuesday May 9 to Saturday May 13. Tickets for the show can be booked by calling the box office on 01604 624811 or visit www.royalandderngate.co.uk

