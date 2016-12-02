Britain’s Got Talent star on his way up Northampton beanstalk

A semi-finalist from the reality show Britain’s Got Talent will be in the cast at the pantomime coming to Northampton’s Royal and Derngate.

Ricky K, who reached the latter stages of the ITV show in 2014, plays Simple Simon in Jack and the Beanstalk running from Friday, December 9, to Saturday, December 31.

Ricky K getting to grips with the beanstalk in Jack and the Beanstalk

He said: “I am playing Jack’s brother and I love him like I love all my family. But I end up doing all the tasks for Jack. Simple Simon is the comedy character.

“Since the days when my modelling career has gone down, I have realised that comedy was for me. I like to make people laugh, I like them to have a good time.

“It’s great to see families get together and have a great laugh. It is lovely to see them and for them to have some fun.”

He appears alongside Blue star Simon Webbe and another Britain’s Got Talent competitor, winner Ashleigh Butler alongside her dog Pudsey.

For further information about the show or to book tickets in advance call the box office on 01604 624811 or visit www.royalandderngate.co.uk.