Blisworth pub hosts a night of laughter with three top comics

Funhouse Comedy is back at the Walnut Tree Inn, Blisworth on Thursday for another laughter-packed night of fun.

Headliner is Scottish Comedian of the Year 2013, the enthusiastic Larry Dean with his sharp wit and individually surreal stories.

He has supported Eddie Izzard and Stephen K Amos and was nominated for the Fosters Edinburgh Comedy Awards: Best Newcomer 2015.

Supporting will be the feisty and friendly Susan Murray with her cynicism and clever humour. Her informal and amiable manner always enables the crowd to relax and enjoy themselves.

Completing the line-up is the swift minded, silver tongued Ryan McDonnell from Belfast.

Sometimes bizarre, often dark he’ll guide you on a unique journey through the world as he sees it. All the time his candid tales and bold persona are drawing his audiences in.

James Bran will be compere for the night.

Tickets are £9 in advance. The doors open at 8pm and the entertainment starts at 8.30pm. Visit www.funhousecomedy.co.uk for more details.