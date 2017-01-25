10 things to do around Northamptonshire

Our quick guide to events coming up this week in Northampton

1 Pantomime

Cinderella and the Magic Roundabout. St Albans Church Hall, Northampton. January 26-28

This pantomime has the traditional story of Cinderella that we all love and know but there are a few extra surprises along the way too. A pantomime full of fun and sing -along songs. Along with twists, magic, mayhem and silliness there is the appearance of the Magic Roundabout along with its characters.

Details 01604 810322

Cinderella and the Magic Roundabout

2 Music

An Evening of Soul, Royal Bengal, Northampton. January 27.

A music night will raise funds for The Christie Cancer Charity. Sophia will provide the entertainment from 7pm. There is a three course meal, raffle and many prizes. Entrance is £15 per person. Expect a special guest appearance from Miss Northampton Galazy 2016/17 Stefanie Williams.

Details 01604 638617

3 Music

Kontra Roots Club, Earls Barton WMC, January 27

Chris Cleverley and Kim Lowings headline Kontra Roots Club on Friday. The rising stars of the folk world will supported at the Earl’s Barton WMC by Acoustic US and Nigel Back. Music from 8pm, admission is £3.

Details www.kcbworld.co.uk

4 Ballet

Romeo and Juliet, The Lighthouse Theatre, Kettering. January 27

As the nation celebrates 400 years of William Shakespeare’s legacy Ballet Theatre UK create a new production to tell the tragic tale of star-crossed lovers with astonishing grace and heart-breaking intimacy. During the opulent Capulet’s ball our lovers meet, sparking a fateful series of events. We follow the young couple as they experience the greatest of romances to their tragic final embrace.

Details www.lighthousetheatre.co.uk

5 Music

The Supersonic 70s, The Lighthouse Theatre, Kettering. January 28.

The Supersonic 70s Show is bringing some of the biggest hits of the decade to The Lighthouse Theatre. Expect hits by Queen, ELO, The Osmonds and T Rex. Tickets £18.50. Doors 7.30pm.

Details www.lighthousetheatre.co.uk

St Petersberg Ballet

6 Comedy

Tiff Stevensson. Kettering Arts Centre. January 28.

The show delves into morality, sin, virtue, machines, humanity, ethical top trumping, terror attacks and activism, charity, film reboots and clouds among other topics.

Details 07759 765824 or www.ketteringartscentre.com

7 Art

Exhibition. The Window Room, Heritage Chapel and Halls, Rushden.

An exhibition of paintings by John Frederick Black can be seen on Sunday January 29. It runs from 2pm to 5pm. If you can’t make it a long, the exhibition returns to the same venue on Sunday February 26.

8 Ballet

St Petersburg Ballet, Royal & Derngate, Northampton. January 30-February 4.

The Russian company will be presenting two classic ballets, Sleeping Beauty and Swan Lake stretched across the week. Expect world class dancers and principals, all showing virtuosity and bravura and giving thrilling performances.

Details 01604 624811 or visit www.royalandderngate.co.uk

9 Theatre

Love and Money. The Stahl Theatre. Oundle. February 1-2.

This play centres around the ideas of debt, desire, the cost of living and what we buy to fill the void. David conducts an office romance by email. He has love at his fingertips. But a shocking admission unravels his relationship piece by piece.

Details 01832 273930 or www.oundleschool.org.uk

Tiff Stevenson

10 Theatre

The Very Hungry Caterpillar. Royal & Derngate, Northampton. February 1-3.

The show will feature a menagerie of 75 enchanting puppets during a magical 60-minute show that faithfully adapts four of Eric Carle’s best loved books for the stage.

Details 01604 624811 or visit www.royalandderngate.co.uk

