The Voice star visits Daventry's Mop Fair

A semi-finalist from The Voice is set to entertain visitors to Daventry Mop Fair as the popular annual attraction returns to town.

Jason Jones, whose soulful voice wowed judges on the ITV singing contest earlier this year, will perform at the fair, which is at The Hollows and the old gas works car park from Friday, September 15 through to Sunday, September 17.

The Walsall-based singer, who was mentored during the show by Black Eyed Peas star will.i.am, will be on stage at The Hollows on the Saturday afternoon.

Younger visitors have a chance to meet their favourite characters from Paw Patrol on both Saturday and Sunday afternoons.

The fair also boasts a new ride this year – the Matterhorn – alongside old favourites like The Mega Spin, Evolution, the Twist, City Limits, waltzers and the dodgems

Organised by Muggeridge and Sons Fair with support from Daventry District Council, the Mop Fair will run from 6pm to 10pm on Friday, 10am to 10pm on Saturday and from

midday to 6pm on the Sunday.

To enable the fair to take place, the old gas works car park will be closed from 5.30pm on Thursday, September 14 and will reopen Monday morning, September 18.

People can enter a competition on the Mop Fair Facebook page for a chance to win six free ride tickets, candy floss, burger and chips and a drink. Search for Daventry Mop Fair

on Facebook to find out more.

Councillor Alan Hills, community, culture and leisure portfolio holder at Daventry District Council, said: “We’re very pleased to support the Mop Fair, which is a part of Daventry’s tradition and which seems to get bigger and better every year. There’s lots on offer this year and I hope plenty of people pay it a visit and have a fantastic time.”