The story of the star who couldn’t sing comes to Rugby Theatre

She was hailed as the world’s worst opera singer – but New York socialite Florence Foster Jenkins packed out concert halls wherever she went.

Her extraordinary story – recently made into a hit film starring Meryl Streep – is the subject of the latest show at Rugby Theatre.

Directed by Mark Tolchard, Peter Quilter’s comedy Glorious opens on Saturday, and continues for a seven-night run at the Henry Street venue.

Mark said: “Ever since I saw this play I’ve wanted to stage it at Rugby Theatre.

“It’s full of wonderfully written characters, and we’ve managed to pull together a fabulous cast who really bring them all to life.”

Rayner Wilson takes on the role of Florence, while Doug Gilbey-Smith makes his debut in a play at Rugby playing the part of her long-suffering pianist Cosme. Experienced Rugby Theatre actors Lloyd Richards, Sue Avison, Ann Cooper and Cathy Craddock also star.

Mark added: “It’s great to have such a talented team both on and off stage to help me put this show together, and I’m sure audiences are in for a real treat.”

Call (01788) 541234 to book.