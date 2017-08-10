Teddy bears enjoy picnic in Daventry

Have your say

There will be something for people of all ages to do at the weekend with a special event hosted by Daventry Mayor Cllr Lynne Taylor.

She is inviting those young and not so young to come along to the Teddy Mayors Picnic in the park at the Hollows Recreation Ground.

The event runs from 12.30pm to 4pm on Saturday August 12.

This is designed as an afternoon of free, child-friendly entertainment featuring donkey rides, petting zoo, novelty dog show, crazy golf, bouncy castles.

There will also be music from Daventry Brass and the Dukesukes, otherwise known as the Daventry Ukulele Society.

People are also being invited to take a picnic as well as family, friends, pets and teddy beras to enjoy a good old-fashioned family day in the park.

The Daventry Dog Training Club are also joining in the fun and invite you to enter their Fun Dog Show.

There is a wide variety of categories from cutest pup to best trick there’s something to suit every dog.

Registration starts at 12:30pm with judging from 1:15pm.

For further information about the event visit www.daventrytowncouncil.gov.uk or alternatively call 01327 301246.