Strictly fever hits Daventry

If you are having withdrawal symptoms from the ever popular TV dancing show on a Saturday night, then there is an event in Daventry bringing some hot glitterball action to Daventry Leisure Centre.
Strictly Daventry 2017 is being organised by the Kate Fisher Dance Academy and will be raising funds for Danetre Hospital and the Helping Harry Trust.
A number of well known Daventry personalities will be strutting their stuff on the dance floor on Saturday, July 1, with the event starting at 7pm.
The event comes to Daventry under the umbrella of Daventry Arts Festival, a two week celebration of music, art, theatre and workshops for the entire family organised by Daventry Town Council.
Tickets for the event cost £15 for adults and £7 for children under the age of 16.
These can be booked by calling Daventry Town Council on 01327 301246 or, alternatively, by visiting www.daventrytowncouncil.gov.uk/davartsfest-2017