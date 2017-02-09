Something for everyone at Canons Ashby House

Whether you are an old fashioned romantic, a kid looking for something to do or have an interest in history then Canons Ashby House will have something for you.

There is a series of events coming up at the stately home, starting on Saturday, the first day the house has been open in the new year.

Muse over romantic poetry with your loved one in the tea room, and discover the do’s and don’ts of courtship throughout history on the children’s trail during the Flirty February Half Term.

People can also discover the secrets of caring for Canons Ashby, including the chance to meet the house steward, see conservation in action, and take part in conservation conversations.

If you fancy something a little more unusual, then you can take part in the Wassail event, also on Saturday.

People are invited to make a noise and sing a song by joining in the winter wassail in the orchard in the grounds.

And if you wish to carry on helping nature, then there will be activities for the littles starting on Monday.

Youngsters can welcome wildlife into their gardens by painting a bird house to take home.

For further information about any of the activities visit www.nationaltrust.org.uk/canons-ashby.