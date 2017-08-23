See Oscar winning movie in Braunston

It might have been at the height of the most recent Oscar controversy and now people have a chance to see what all the fuss is about La La Land.

Braunston Cinema Club will show the 2016 film starring Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone in the village hall on Saturday, August 26.

It is a musical romantic comedy-drama written and directed by Damien Chazelle with Gosling starring as a jazz pianist and Stone as an actress.

They fall in love in Los Angeles while they are both trying to pursue their dreams.

The film’s title refers simultaneously to music, the city of Los Angeles, and to the idiom for being out of touch with reality.

It won several Oscars including a best actress award for Stone and director gong for Chazelle. La La Land was initially announced for the prestigious best picture award; it took two minutes for people to realise the mistake which then led to the film Moonlight taking its place.

Braunston Cinema Club has been screening films in the village hall for a number of years from modern day movies to classic pictures.

The screening starts at 7.30pm. For further information about the screening or to book tickets call Abigail Campbell on 07989 421836.