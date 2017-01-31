See beauties and the beast in Daventry

Audience members can get ready to rumble with a wrestling event for the whole family coming to Daventry Leisure Centre.

The Beauties and Beasts event takes place at the Saxon Suite on Saturday February 4.

Among the performers is The Man Known as Fowler, who was born and bred in the town.

He describes himself as the world’s most complete fighter and one that everyone loves to hate.

However will he be able to beat his opponent Egyptian Buff Del Rico.

Among the other performers is Ross Lee who is described by the organisers as an energetic fan favourite.

He wants to get better every day in every way and is scheduled to battle Anthony Mafia but who will come out on top.

The event has been organised by Northampton based firm WIN Wrestling alongside GN promotions and Norton British Wrestling.

Doors open at 5.30pm with the first fight starting at 6pm. The event is due to finish at around 8pm.

Tickets for the show are £8 for adults, £6 for children and £22 for families on the door. However there are discounts for people available for people who book in advance.

For further details or to book visit www.winwrestling.com.