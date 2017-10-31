Rocking out in Daventry bar for charity

Two bands will be providing a night of live of entertainment in a Daventry bar in a bid to raise funds for two different charities.

The Ska Rock night is being held at Chasers Bar in New Street, Daventry on Friday, November 10.

The 2 Tones, a ska band from Northampton, are an eight piece band who have been performing for the last 10 years at various venues across the country.

They perform cover versions of the classics from the Trojan and 2 Tone labels.

Maximum Jam, a leading Jam tribute band, will be the other act to perform.

The group is made up of three Leicestershire musicians with a common musical passion, that passion is replicating the music of The Jam.

Tickets for the show are £10 and are available from Vital Saloon in Bowen Square or from Chasers Bar. The event starts at 7.30pm.

All proceeds will be split between the Gary Barton Memorial Trust and British Heart Foundation in memory of both Gary Barton and Dave Souter.

The Gary Barton Memorial Trust was set up after the death of Gary Barton in 2010 and aims to raise funds in order to help patients at the Cawthorne ward of Danetre Hospital and the Talbot Butler ward at Northampton General Hospital