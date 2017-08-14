Rob Brydon returns to Northampton

For anyone who missed his show earlier in the year, tickets are available to see Rob Brydon at Northampton's Royal & Derngate on November 23.

Performing the same show as the one on March entitled I am Standing Up, it marks his first time doing stand up since 2009 when he did a sell out national tour and West End run.

Rob Brydon is perhaps best known for the television shows Gavin And Stacey, Would I Lie To You? and The Trip.

But these are not the only teelvision credits as he appeared on the comedy shows Marion And Geoff, Human Remains, Little Britain, The Rob Brydon Show, Best Of Men. He has also been a panelist on the comedy general knowledge show Q.I as well as appearing in Gangster Granny adapted from the David Walliams book.

His film work includes The Huntsman: Winter’s War, Cinderella and Lock, Stock And Two Smoking Barrels.

Earlier this year in London’s West End he starred opposite Sir Kenneth Branagh in The Painkiller. His other theatre credits include Future Conditional at The Old Vic and A Chorus of Disapproval at The Harold Pinter Theatre.

Tickets are likely to sell fast so people are advised to book soon to avoid disappointment. The show starts at 8pm. Tickets cost £28.50 excluding fees.

For more details visit www.royalandderngate.co.uk