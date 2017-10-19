Review - Legally Blonde The Musical at Royal & Derngate, Northampton

Many musicals have the overall meaning of being yourself and there is none which are more fitting of the message than Legally Blonde

When Elle Woods is dumped by her long time boyfriend Warner, she follows him to Harvard Law School where she discovers her inner resolve and turns her life around.

Based on the film of the same name, this is an award winning musical and stylistically, it'll be very similar to other tours that have gone before. For this production, X Factor and the last British entrant for the Eurovision Song Contest, Lucie Jones plays Elle.

She initially is a little hesitant in the role. Whether that is because of first night nerves or problems with the sound which sadly plagued both the beginning and the end of the show. However, these are soon eradicated and is a lot more confident in the musical and dancing parts of the show.

Bill Ward is the slimey Professor Callahan which take on an even more comfortable twist given recent news of men who allegedly exploit their position of power. Particularly towards the end. But even before these revelations, this show has strong moral message that people are capable of standing up to the bullies.

In many ways, this is a show which is about standing up against bullying, from Elle standing toe to toe with Warner, standing up against a contemporaries in law school and against Callahan.

The production is pretty good and I dare you not to go away singing some of the songs in your head. There's enough joy and campness to love it superficially but look below the surface and there is a story with a lot of heart which is really well executed.

Legally Blonde the Musical can be seen until Saturday October 21. For tickets call the box office on 01604 624811 or visit www.royalandderngate.co.uk