Popular musical returns to Milton Keynes

One of the most popular musicals of all time is making a return to Milton Keynes Theatre at the beginning of next month.

Willy Russell’s Blood Brothers is staged from Monday to Saturday, October 2 to 7.

It tells the captivating and moving tale of twins who, separated at birth, grow up on opposite sides of the tracks, only to meet again with fateful consequences.

Few musicals have received quite such acclaim as the multi-award winning Blood Brothers. Bill Kenwright’s production surpassed 10,000 performances in London’s West End, one of only three musicals ever to achieve that milestone.

Lyn Paul returns to the iconic role she has played many times in the West End.

In fact she was the show’s final Mrs Johnstone when it closed at The Phoenix Theatre in 2012.

Lyn also starred in Bill Kenwright’s tour of Cabaret with Will Young in 2013 and rose to fame as a member of the pop group New Seekers whose numerous number one hits include I’d Like to Teach the World to Sing, which sold more than 20 million copies.

The score includes Bright New Day, Marilyn Monroe and the emotionally charged hit Tell Me It’s Not True.

Tickets for the show are available from £16 excluding fees. They can be booked by calling the box office on 0844 871 7652 or visit www.atgtickets.co.uk/miltonkeynes, where more information is available.