Plenty of Hollywood movies shown in Daventry district

There will be lots of popular films shown in the Daventry district throughout September.

Screenings begin on Saturday when Welford Village Hall will host a showing of The Finest.

A former secretary, newly appointed as a scriptwriter for propaganda films, joins the cast and crew of a major production while the Blitz rages around them.

It can also be seen at Guilsborough Village Hall on Friday, September 15.

Hugh Bonneville stars in the critically acclaimed Viceroy’s House, which is the next film to be shown at Nether Heyford Village Hall on Thursday, September 21.

The final Viceroy of India, Lord Mountbatten, is tasked with overseeing the transition of British India to independence, but meets with conflict as different sides clash in the face of monumental change.

A United Kingdom can be seen at Kilsby Village Hall on Saturday, September 23.

Rosamund Pike stars in the film which is based on a true story.

Prince Seretse Khama of Botswana causes an international stir when he marries a white woman from London in the late 1940s.

The final film to be shown is Lion, which comes to Braunston Village Hall on Saturday, September 30, and stars Dev Patel.

A five-year-old Indian boy gets lost on the streets of Calcutta, thousands of kilometres from home.

He survives many challenges before being adopted by a couple in Australia. Twenty-five years later, he sets out to find his lost family.