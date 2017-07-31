Top bands coming to Braunston pub

A tribute band to The Kings of Leon will be the headline act for a music festival coming to Braunston this weekend.

Kings Ov Leon will be the final act at The Admiral Nelson Music Festival starting at midday on Saturday August 5.

The band have toured around the world with the four piece band described as having all the charisma and charm of the original band.

Organisers have tried to find a diverse line up for the festival and are pleased to welcome several different acts.

Among the acts also performing are Daventry Community Choir, Fall from Glory, Strafaction and Midnight Rush.

Hana Brooks, dirty jACkDC, Stu Thompson, Fraudio, Ted Nilsson and Are You Experienced? complete the line up.

It is the 6th year that the festival has been running and organisers have tried to make each event bigger than last year. They also aim to put on a diverse line up of music.

Tickets for the festival are £15 for adults. They cost £1 for children under the age of 12.

And for anyone who wishes to make it an overnight experience, there are two campsites available, one for £15 or a family, quieter camping pitch for £20. Campers are welcome to arrive on the Friday.

For further details or to book tickets visit www.theadmiralnelsonfestival.com.