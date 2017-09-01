Tickets on sale today for Paramore’s Midlands gig next year

Grammy award winning alternative pop superstars Paramore will head to the region next year as part of a five date UK tour.

Having previously performed sold out shows at the O2 Arena, Wembley Arena, and co-headlined Reading & Leeds Festivals in 2014, the band last visited the UK in June for five intimate UK.

Their fifth album After Laughter was released in earlier this year and featured the singles Hard Times, Told You So and Happy.

With multiple Grammy nominations to their name, they won the Best Rock Song category of the awards in 2015 for the song Ain’t It Fun.

Fronted by Hayley Williams, Paramore have had a remarkable run of critically acclaimed albums and singles since coming together in Nashville in 2004.

Paramore headline the Genting Arena in Birmingham on Sunday, January 14.

Tickets are on sale and can be booked by visiting gigst.rs/paramore

Tickets start from £29.50 before fees.