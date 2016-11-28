Preston Capes concert raises funds for good causes

A popular music group will be bringing its Christmas concert to Preston Capes.

The JuditSingers, led by their well know conductor and soprano soloist Judit Felszeghy are performing their annual Christmas concert at St Peter and St Pauls church in the village on Saturday December 10.

The program will see a number of traditional carols sung by the choir, some old and new Christmas songs and some solo performances including Torches!, For Unto Us a Child is born and O Come all ye Faithful.

The concert will be raising funds for the NSPCC and a contribution towards the upkeep of the church that is hosting the concert.

The concert starts at 6.30pm and tickets, including light refreshments in the village hall afterwards, are £8 for adults. Children will be admitted free.

To book tickets or for further information call 01327 361298, 01327 312433 or 01327 361386.