Last Night of the Proms in Daventry

Two of Daventry’s biggest musical groups are joining forces to present an unforgettable music extravaganza based on the traditional Last Night of the Proms.

Daventry Choral Society and Daventry Brass will perform many of the popular Royal Albert Hall singalong favourites, including Rule Britannia, Jerusalem and Land of Hope and Glory.

The choir will also sing two pieces which featured in the Coronation of Queen Elizabeth II, Zadok the Priest and I was Glad, as well as more choral masterpieces. The band’s selection includes the stirring March to the Scaffold and showcase items for xylophone and euphonium.

The well-known soprano Judit Felszeghy, who’s based in the Daventry district, will sing Dvorak’s evocative Hymn to the Moon and Mozart’s Laudate Dominum. She’ll also lead the audience in Rule Britannia.

Holy Cross Church will be decorated with red, white and blue flags and bunting for the big event on Saturday July 1 at 7:30pm.

The concert takes place during the final weekend of the Daventry Arts Festival.

Tickets priced at £10, £8 for concessions or £2 for students are available from 01788 890551 or 01327 877923, online at www.daventrychoral.org.uk or on the door.