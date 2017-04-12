Icelandic musician in Long Buckby

Long Buckby is preparing for an Icelandinc invasion with a concert coming to the area later this month.

The folk and pop star Hafdis Huld can be heard live in concert at St Lawrence Church on Saturday April 22.

The female singer is currently on a UK tour and was looking for some unusual venues to perform in.

The curate of the church has links with the music industry from his past and has already had two successful house concerts and offered her the chance to perform.

Her debut soloalbum, Dirty Paper Cup won best pop album at the 2007 Icelandic Music awards and featured songs co-written with Jim Abbiss from the Arctic Monkeys, Pascal Gabriel, Boo Hewerdine and Chris Corner.

The album received considerable acclaim from the world’s music press and brought her to the attention of national radio in the UK.

She is currently working on her third studio album as well as touring.

Hafdis will be supported by Jez Hellard at the Long Buckby concert.

Tickets for the show cost £10. To book call 01327 844345 or visit Buckby News.

For more about the performer visit www.hafdishuld.com.