Folk singer Cara Dillon returns to Banbury

A folk singer who appeared at a sold out show at The Mill Arts Centre in Banbury last year returns to the same venue.

Cara Dillon can be seen on Thursday October 6 starting at 8pm.

She has been described as having a pure, angelic voice that is able to turn the loudest of rooms silent in an instant.

Born in Dungiven, Northern Ireland in 1975, surrounded by the rich cultural Irish heritage, Cara Dillon has become one of Ireland’s finest treasures.

Her music weaves traditional Irish song and poetry with modern musical elements that have allowed Cara to successfully gain commercial success as well as major global critical acclaim.

After touring UK and Europe presenting her new album titled A Thousand Hearts, Cara Dillon is returning to The Mill with a special one-off gig.

Tickets for the show are £21 (including the booking fee). To book in advance call 01295 279002 or go to www.themillartscentre.co.uk.